Massena, Potsdam girls notch NAC lacrosse road wins
Massena 8, Salmon River 6: At Fort Covington, the Lady Raiders overcame a 4-3 halftime deficit in avenging an early-season loss to the Lady Shamrocks. Senior Kyrsten Stone tallied two goals and two assists in the winning effort.
