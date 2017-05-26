Massena officials suggest county-level economic development authority
Massena Town Supervisor Joseph D. Gray says he believes economic development could be better handled at the county level, a sentiment that has also been expressed by Mayor Timmy J. Currier. During a joint meeting of town and village officials, Mr. Gray said he'd like to see a number of local communities pool their resources with one county agency, which would handle economic development for each municipality.
