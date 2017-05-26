Massena officials suggest county-leve...

Massena officials suggest county-level economic development authority

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Watertown Daily Times

Massena Town Supervisor Joseph D. Gray says he believes economic development could be better handled at the county level, a sentiment that has also been expressed by Mayor Timmy J. Currier. During a joint meeting of town and village officials, Mr. Gray said he'd like to see a number of local communities pool their resources with one county agency, which would handle economic development for each municipality.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Potsdam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Onondaga DA among many named in civil rights su... 5 hr local yokel 37
$100 to any milf who will let me massage their ... 15 hr use yer head 2
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Potsdam 16 hr VictorOrians 1
Bump and grind 18 hr Potsdan321 1
Can any milfs give me some head? 22 hr judge2u 2
Rob green May 23 Scoobydoo 6
hookers in potsdam (Jan '14) May 22 Guyinmassena211 82
See all Potsdam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Potsdam Forum Now

Potsdam Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Potsdam Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
 

Potsdam, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,885 • Total comments across all topics: 281,284,721

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC