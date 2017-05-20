Massena, N-N golfers claim NAC wins

Massena 213, Gouverneur 232: N-N 198, Salmon River 281: OFA 228, Potsdam 232: At the St. Lawrence State Park Course, Nolan Towne paced the visiting Sandstoners with a 41 followed by Charlie Helenbrook with a 42, Ethan Phillips with a 46 and Romano Sergi with a 49 while Carson Regan and Kenny Eurto both shot 50. FA 215, M-W 219: At the Malone Country Club, Grant VanBuren posted a low round of 39 in the losing cause.

