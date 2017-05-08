Massena golfers outshoot Potsdam
The Massena Central golf team overcame near freezing conditions in claiming a 208-215 NAC Division I decision over Potsdam Central at a rain-soaked Potsdam Town and Country Club on Monday. Terrell Thomas anchored the Raider scoring with a 3-over par 39. Jake Amo carded a 40 followed by Ben Chilton with a 41 and Nick Lindstat with a 43 while Dylan Tyo and Logan Chilton each shot 45's as Massena improved its early season record to 2-0.
