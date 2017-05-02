Massena, C-P golfers win NAC season debuts

The Massena Central and Colton-Pierrepont Central golf teams got their 2017 NAC seasons off to a positive start despite playing in miserable conditions on their home courses Tuesday afternoon. Massena 211, OFA 234: On the back nine at the Massena Country Club, Terrell Thomas fired a two-over par 37 to lead the Raiders to the win in their Division I debut.

