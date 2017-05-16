M-W Golfers Hold Lead Share OFA Wins ...

M-W Golfers Hold Lead Share OFA Wins Home Opener

OFA won its home opener while Madrid-Waddington, led by Grant VanBuren's two-under par round of 34, retained its share of the NAC Division I lead with a victory at Potsdam. In Division II golf action Canton and Norwood-Norfolk matched wins to stay undefeated heading into back to back matches today and Wednesday.

