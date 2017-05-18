Latest St. Johna s Conservatory Theater offering in June

The cast has been selected for the St. John's Conservatory Theater's original musical “Orchard of Hide & Seek” at the George Hall Auditorium at Ogdensburg Free Academy next month. Now in its fourth season, the latest St. John's Conservatory Theater offering will play at the OFA auditorium for a two week run in June.

