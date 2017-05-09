Jenne honors St. Lawrence County Firefighter of the Year
Robert E. Kerr was honored as the 2016 St. Lawrence County Firefighter of the Year, Saturday night at the St. Lawrence County Fire Chiefs Association's annual Firefighter of the Year banquet hosted by the Norfolk Volunteer Fire Department. “Over the past 37 years, Bob has not only accomplished his goals for the Norfolk Volunteer Fire Department, but has worked to instill the same focus on firefighter safety throughout St. Lawrence County,” his nomination letter read.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal.
Add your comments below
Potsdam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Millyard estates
|28 min
|jessie james
|7
|Relationships
|2 hr
|Candace
|7
|Norfolk woman accused of stealing TV from Canto... (Dec '12)
|10 hr
|GROSS
|26
|Hmmm
|10 hr
|Just someone
|4
|frankie york starting rumours
|11 hr
|Bleh
|2
|Rob green
|22 hr
|Just someone
|4
|Potsdam Humane Society is a Joke (Feb '12)
|Thu
|lol
|88
Find what you want!
Search Potsdam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC