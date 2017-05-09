Jenne honors St. Lawrence County Firefighter of the Year

Robert E. Kerr was honored as the 2016 St. Lawrence County Firefighter of the Year, Saturday night at the St. Lawrence County Fire Chiefs Association's annual Firefighter of the Year banquet hosted by the Norfolk Volunteer Fire Department. “Over the past 37 years, Bob has not only accomplished his goals for the Norfolk Volunteer Fire Department, but has worked to instill the same focus on firefighter safety throughout St. Lawrence County,” his nomination letter read.

