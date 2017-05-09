Hermon man charged with assault

Hermon man charged with assault

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal

Troopers charge that at about 12:01 a.m. on April 29 at Skunks Nest Bar, 92 Main St., Mr. Hall started a fight with a 27-year-old Russell man and when the man tried to leave, Mr. Hall followed him outside, knocked him down and punched him in the face, breaking his nose. The man was taken to Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, by Herman Volunteer Rescue Squad, where he was treated.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Potsdam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Relationships 1 hr Stupid 3
Heather kirby Sun DontCare 4
Just wondering if there's a good place to meet ... Sun Newbie to area 1
whos that short cute girl with the huge tits? (Sep '12) Sat Tiffshotjugs 26
frankie york starting rumours May 6 ybaral adnarim 1
Need affair May 6 See ya soon 5
who is th night manager at mcdonals May 6 wantinher 14
See all Potsdam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Potsdam Forum Now

Potsdam Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Potsdam Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Potsdam, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,006 • Total comments across all topics: 280,881,508

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC