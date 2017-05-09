Hermon man charged with assault

Troopers charge that at about 12:01 a.m. on April 29 at Skunks Nest Bar, 92 Main St., Mr. Hall started a fight with a 27-year-old Russell man and when the man tried to leave, Mr. Hall followed him outside, knocked him down and punched him in the face, breaking his nose. The man was taken to Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, by Herman Volunteer Rescue Squad, where he was treated.

