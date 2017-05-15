Hazel M. Dodge

Hazel M. Dodge, age 76 of Potsdam, NY passed May 15th at Claxton-Hepburn Hospital in Ogdensburg, NY. Arrangements are incomplete with the Garner Funeral Service.

