Hannawa Falls man charged with felony DWI, speeding in Potsdam

A Hannawa Falls man was charged with felony driving while intoxicated on Pierrepont Avenue Friday night, according to Potsdam police. Marcus A. Perez, 28, was charged at 11:42 p.m. with felony DWI, second offense and speed in zone , police said.

