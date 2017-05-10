Hannawa Falls man charged with felony DWI, speeding in Potsdam
A Hannawa Falls man was charged with felony driving while intoxicated on Pierrepont Avenue Friday night, according to Potsdam police. Marcus A. Perez, 28, was charged at 11:42 p.m. with felony DWI, second offense and speed in zone , police said.
