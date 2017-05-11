Gouverneur Hospital doubling size of emergency department
A $2.3 million renovation project underway at Gouverneur Hospital will nearly double the size of the facility's emergency department. Demolition and construction work started in February and is expected to be finished by the end of December, according to the hospital's chief executive officer, David J. Bender, who started his new role in January.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Potsdam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Norfolk woman accused of stealing TV from Canto... (Dec '12)
|Sun
|FUNNY
|27
|Relationships
|Sun
|seriously
|8
|Rob green
|Sat
|Time to stop
|5
|Potsdam IGA/BIG M (May '13)
|Sat
|Iga
|28
|Millyard estates
|Fri
|jessie james
|7
|frankie york starting rumours
|May 12
|Bleh
|2
|Potsdam Humane Society is a Joke (Feb '12)
|May 11
|lol
|88
Find what you want!
Search Potsdam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC