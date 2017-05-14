Gouverneur Hospital doubling size of ...

Gouverneur Hospital doubling size of emergency department

Sunday May 14 Read more: Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal

A $2.3 million renovation project underway at Gouverneur Hospital will nearly double the size of the facility's emergency department. Demolition and construction work started in February and is expected to finish by the end of December, according to the hospital's chief executive officer, David J. Bender, who started his new role in January.

Read more at Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal.

