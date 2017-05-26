Fibromyalgia Support Group meets June 6 in Potsdam
Canton-Potsdam Hospital's Fibromyalgia Support Group will meet on June 6, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m., 59 Main St., Room 2016, Clarkson Hall, Potsdam. The topic will be “Mindfulness Meditation When Chronic Pain Flares: How to Calm the Mind and Meditate When Life is Most Stressful,” with Joya Blondel, Usui Reiki Master/Teacher.
