Fall Island Vocal Arts Seminar this week at Crane School of Music
The Fall Island Vocal Arts Seminar will kick off its sixth season with a special benefit gala recital featuring “new works with old friends” Wednesday at SUNY Potsdam. SUNY Potsdam's Crane School of Music will host the 2017 Fall Island Vocal Arts Seminar Wednesday through Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
