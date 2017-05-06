Excelsior Scholarship to only benefit 5 percent of currently enrolled SUNY and CUNY students
When Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo initially announced the scholarship idea alongside U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. in January, he said, “nearly 80 percent or more than 940,000 families with college-aged children across New York would qualify for tuition-free college at SUNY and CUNY.” However, only 5 percent of currently enrolled undergraduate students across all SUNY and CUNY schools would qualify for the scholarship, because they don't meet the requirements.
