Eight people ticketed for pot possession in Potsdam, Ogdensburg, Fowler, Waddington, Oswegatchie
Eight people have been cited in St. Lawrence County by state police for unlawful possession of marijuana in the latest state police blotter report. Two Potsdam 17-year-olds were charged on the afternoon of May 3 with two counts each of unlawful possession of marijuana.
