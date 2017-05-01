DEC honors Potsdam employee for 33 years of service
Fish and Wildlife Technician Blanche Town of the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's Region 6 office in Potsdam was recently recognized by DEC for 33 years of service and work successes.
