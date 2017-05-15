Debit card returned

Debit card returned

In response to "Debit Card Found" which appeared in the May 10-16 issue of North Country This Week: I returned a North Country Savings Bank debit card, the same day, to Potsdam police. To whomever it belonged: of course, it was my pleasure! I am an immigrant and I also like to think of myself as a "gentle" woman.

