Debit card returned
In response to "Debit Card Found" which appeared in the May 10-16 issue of North Country This Week: I returned a North Country Savings Bank debit card, the same day, to Potsdam police. To whomever it belonged: of course, it was my pleasure! I am an immigrant and I also like to think of myself as a "gentle" woman.
Start the conversation, or Read more at North Country Now.
Add your comments below
Potsdam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Potsdam man charged with assault following Frid...
|3 min
|Juaticeforthedefense
|3
|Norfolk woman accused of stealing TV from Canto... (Dec '12)
|2 hr
|GROSS
|29
|Potsdam IGA/BIG M (May '13)
|8 hr
|Lmao
|29
|Gouverneur woman charged with stealing ATM card...
|14 hr
|Observer
|2
|frankie york starting rumours
|17 hr
|Just a Thought
|3
|Rob green
|May 13
|Time to stop
|5
|Potsdam Humane Society is a Joke (Feb '12)
|May 11
|lol
|88
Find what you want!
Search Potsdam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC