CPH Norwood Outpatient Chemical Dependency Services moves to Potsdam

On Monday, Canton Potsdam Hospital's Outpatient Chemical Dependency Program will began seeing patients at its new location of 12 Elm St., Potsdam, instead of in Norwood. The addiction counseling and recovery service will be accessible at street level of the building and all patients should use the main Elm Street entrance.

