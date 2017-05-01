CPH hosting Leta s Not Meet by Accident Open House
Canton-Potsdam Hospital will host a special Let's Not Meet by Accident Open House event on May 12, 2017, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., in conference rooms A and B, 50 Leroy Street, as part of Hospital Week. Participants will include Potsdam Volunteer Rescue Squad, SLC Sheriff's Department, SLC Highway Department, SLC Coroner's Office, Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley, and other community members.
