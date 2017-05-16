Colton holds a Caring for Coltona Day...

Colton holds a Caring for Coltona Day as part of spring clean-up

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal

Each year during the month of May volunteers help officials in the Town of Colton with spring clean-up efforts. The town's Tourism & Beautification Committee, chaired by Ruth McWilliams, annually holds a 'Caring for Colton Day' to focus volunteer efforts on sites sanctioned by the Town Board for volunteer beautification activities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Potsdam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Norfolk woman accused of stealing TV from Canto... (Dec '12) 4 hr lakelover 28
Relationships Sun seriously 8
Rob green May 13 Time to stop 5
Potsdam IGA/BIG M (May '13) May 13 Iga 28
Millyard estates May 12 jessie james 7
frankie york starting rumours May 12 Bleh 2
Potsdam Humane Society is a Joke (Feb '12) May 11 lol 88
See all Potsdam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Potsdam Forum Now

Potsdam Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Potsdam Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Potsdam, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,014 • Total comments across all topics: 281,058,856

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC