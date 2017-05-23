Center for Cancer Care hosting talk o...

Center for Cancer Care hosting talk on breast cancer diagnosis, treatment

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 23 Read more: Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal

Canton-Potsdam Hospital's Center for Cancer Care, in partnership with Roswell Park Cancer Institute, will host a community talk entitled “Advances in Breast Cancer Diagnosis and Treatment,” from 3 to 4 p.m., June 11, in the Barben Rooms of the Cheel Building, Clarkson University, with Stephen B. Edge, MD, FACS, FASCO, and Dr. Velmalia Matthews-Smith, Hematologist/Medical Oncologist with CPH's Center for Cancer Care. Dr. Edge is Vice President of Health Outcomes and Policy at Roswell, a comprehensive cancer center, in Buffalo and is a fellow of both the American College of Surgeons and the American Society of Clinical Oncology.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Potsdam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Onondaga DA among many named in civil rights su... 18 hr local yokel 37
$100 to any milf who will let me massage their ... Thu use yer head 2
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Potsdam Thu VictorOrians 1
Bump and grind Thu Potsdan321 1
Can any milfs give me some head? Thu judge2u 2
Rob green May 23 Scoobydoo 6
hookers in potsdam (Jan '14) May 22 Guyinmassena211 82
See all Potsdam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Potsdam Forum Now

Potsdam Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Potsdam Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Mexico
  5. China
 

Potsdam, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,271 • Total comments across all topics: 281,298,361

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC