Center for Cancer Care hosting talk on breast cancer diagnosis, treatment

Canton-Potsdam Hospital's Center for Cancer Care, in partnership with Roswell Park Cancer Institute, will host a community talk entitled “Advances in Breast Cancer Diagnosis and Treatment,” from 3 to 4 p.m., June 11, in the Barben Rooms of the Cheel Building, Clarkson University, with Stephen B. Edge, MD, FACS, FASCO, and Dr. Velmalia Matthews-Smith, Hematologist/Medical Oncologist with CPH's Center for Cancer Care. Dr. Edge is Vice President of Health Outcomes and Policy at Roswell, a comprehensive cancer center, in Buffalo and is a fellow of both the American College of Surgeons and the American Society of Clinical Oncology.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal.