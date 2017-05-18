Center for Cancer Care hosting Cancer...

Center for Cancer Care hosting Cancer Survivora s Dinner

Canton-Potsdam Hospital's Center for Cancer Care will host this year's Cancer Survivor's Dinner on June 4 at the Barrington Student Union of SUNY Potsdam. Registration is at 3:00 pm, with Dinner and Program at 4:00 pm.

