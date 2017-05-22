Canton resident named to the all-conference third team for women's lacrosse
A SUNY Potsdam women's lacrosse player from Canton has earned All-State University of New York Athletic Conference honors. Senior captain Murphy Newman was named to the all-conference third team.
