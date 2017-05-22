Canton resident named to the all-conf...

Canton resident named to the all-conference third team for women's lacrosse

Next Story Prev Story
43 min ago Read more: North Country Now

A SUNY Potsdam women's lacrosse player from Canton has earned All-State University of New York Athletic Conference honors. Senior captain Murphy Newman was named to the all-conference third team.

Start the conversation, or Read more at North Country Now.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Potsdam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Onondaga DA among many named in civil rights su... 20 min Danny Carranza 8
hookers in potsdam (Jan '14) 38 min dumb boys 81
Married May 19 Hey 1
Need affair May 19 Hey 6
News Norfolk woman accused of stealing TV from Canto... (Dec '12) May 18 LMAO 30
Any hot college girls want to make quick money May 18 Guyinmaasena 1
Can any milfs give me some head? May 18 Guyinmaasena 1
See all Potsdam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Potsdam Forum Now

Potsdam Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Potsdam Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Egypt
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Microsoft
  5. Iran
 

Potsdam, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,385 • Total comments across all topics: 281,201,336

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC