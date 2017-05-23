Canton-Potsdam Hospital Diabetes Support Group meets June 1
Canton-Potsdam Hospital's Diabetes Support Group will meet on Thursday, June 1, 2017, from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. in the 2nd floor classroom, 50 Leroy Street, Potsdam. A light lunch will be provided.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Potsdam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Onondaga DA among many named in civil rights su...
|17 min
|Danny Carranza
|19
|Pot growing smell above sergis
|45 min
|Baloogieyellow1972
|2
|Men
|6 hr
|Got you
|1
|Rob green
|8 hr
|Scoobydoo
|6
|millyard apartments (Mar '14)
|11 hr
|judge2u
|15
|hookers in potsdam (Jan '14)
|Mon
|Guyinmassena211
|82
|Married
|May 19
|Hey
|1
Find what you want!
Search Potsdam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC