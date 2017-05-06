Canton-Potsdam Hospital birth announc...

Canton-Potsdam Hospital birth announcements

Roy McCuen and Juanita Kier are proud to announce the birth of their son, Carson Andrew McCuen on April 24, 2017 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital and delivered by Dr. Tatiana DiCoby. Carson joins a brother, Shawn McCuen, 9. CANTON - Stewart and Melissa Martin are proud to announce the birth of their daughter, Kara Lee on April 24, 2017 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital.

