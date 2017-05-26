Barn quilts for sale during Dairy Pri...

Barn quilts for sale during Dairy Princess Festival

For months barn quilt enthusiasts have been busy getting ready for the St. Lawrence County Dairy Princess Parade and Festival held annually in Canton. A number of barn quilts in and near Canton are now accompanied by several more that have been installed in recent weeks.

