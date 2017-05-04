a Say Cheese Please!a sampling scheduled for May 11 at Potsdam Food Co-op

The Potsdam Food Co-op's Say Cheese Please! Sampling will be held on May 11 from 3:30 - 5:30 p.m. Featured will be two flavors of cheese for the Cheese of the Month in May. Both are organic artisan and farmstead cheeses from Neighborly Farms in Vermont; Habanero Cheddar & Raw Milk Sharp Cheddar. Neighborly Farms Raw Milk Sharp Cheddar is a full-flavored cheese made from the raw milk of the farm's Holstein cows.

