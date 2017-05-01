A. A. Kingston Middle School in Potsdam recognizes students of the block
Students of the block for the third block of the school year were recently acknowledged at A. A. Kingston Middle School. Pictured with their plaques are, in the front row, Aliena Grainger , Parker Huntley , Luke Brosell , and Caroline Ettinger-DeLong ; middle row, Andrew Wellings , Cassidy Fowler , Julia Sullivan , and Theodore Hughes ; back row, Dylan Facteau , Julia Basford , AAK Middle School Principal Mr. Bennett who presented the awards, Luca Pecora , and Claire Murphy .
