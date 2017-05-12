2017 AZ Top Tech Exec Awards CEO finalist: James "Jim" Kane Jr.
James "Jim" Kane Jr. CEO, Retailer Web Services Age: 36 Years in industry: 17 Education: I studied computer science at Clarkson University in Potsdam, New York, but my first business took off before I had time to finish my bachelor's degree.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Potsdam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hmmm
|57 min
|Earn heart
|2
|Rob green
|5 hr
|Just someone
|4
|Millyard estates
|9 hr
|the father ship
|6
|Potsdam Humane Society is a Joke (Feb '12)
|18 hr
|lol
|88
|Relationships
|23 hr
|twerq
|4
|who is th night manager at mcdonals
|May 9
|customer
|15
|Shawn wright
|May 8
|oogyu
|2
Find what you want!
Search Potsdam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC