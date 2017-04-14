Yard signs in Canton and Potsdam urge compassion
Dozens of rainbow-colored signs have cropped up in front of homes in Canton and Potsdam relaying messages of inclusivity, compassion and concern about the environment. The “Love is Love” signs were designed in November by Jennifer Thomas, an assistant professor of performance and communication arts at St. Lawrence University.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Potsdam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drowned Dogs
|2 hr
|concerned
|1
|Potsdam woman charged with heroin possession (Jul '16)
|5 hr
|Itsasmallworld
|4
|whos that short cute girl with the huge tits? (Sep '12)
|7 hr
|Bobb
|22
|wth gay parade again
|8 hr
|true
|15
|Cheatin and lyin
|Apr 15
|Love or Lust
|14
|J&S Contractors (Aug '13)
|Apr 13
|laughing
|11
|Beware Kocsis boy scam
|Apr 13
|Wimpy weener
|5
Find what you want!
Search Potsdam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC