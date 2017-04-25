Workshop provides tips for gardening,...

Workshop provides tips for gardening, transplanting

For anyone who seeks the basics on how to grow vegetables and flowers from scratch, this is an opportunity to learn the basics of planting seeds, transplanting seedlings and much more from one of the most experienced organic gardeners in the region. The workshop will be led by Birdsfoot Organic Farm & CSA coordinator and market gardener Dulli Tengeler and will be held near Canton.

