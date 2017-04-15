Winthrop man involved in brutal 2013 ...

Winthrop man involved in brutal 2013 assault of Clarkson student heading to prison

Next Story Prev Story
48 min ago Read more: Watertown Daily Times

The Winthrop man who participated in the brutal beating of a Clarkson University lacrosse player in 2013 admitted Friday in St. Lawrence County Court Friday to violating his probation and is now going to prison. Dakota J. Vallance, 22, of 9835 Phelix Road, had his March 30, 2015, four-year probation sentence for his conviction of second-degree assault as a youthful offender vacated for violations in a plea deal with the district attorney's office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Potsdam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
wth gay parade again 28 min limp wrist 12
Cheatin and lyin 3 hr Love or Lust 14
Tim Wilcox and Tammy Middlemiss Norforks finest?? (Mar '12) 22 hr Hardfortammy 14
Your Tax Dollars At Work Fri Truth 2
J&S Contractors (Aug '13) Thu laughing 11
Beware Kocsis boy scam Thu Wimpy weener 5
Guitar playing weiner Thu scott the weiner 1
See all Potsdam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Potsdam Forum Now

Potsdam Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Potsdam Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Tornado
  3. Climate Change
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
 

Potsdam, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,653 • Total comments across all topics: 280,316,137

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC