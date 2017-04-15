Winthrop man involved in brutal 2013 assault of Clarkson student heading to prison
The Winthrop man who participated in the brutal beating of a Clarkson University lacrosse player in 2013 admitted Friday in St. Lawrence County Court Friday to violating his probation and is now going to prison. Dakota J. Vallance, 22, of 9835 Phelix Road, had his March 30, 2015, four-year probation sentence for his conviction of second-degree assault as a youthful offender vacated for violations in a plea deal with the district attorney's office.
