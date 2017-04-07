Unitarian Universalist Church seeks nominations for Social Action Award
Each year, the Unitarian Universalist Church of Canton recognizes an individual who is making a difference in our community with an award established in memory of Rachel Somers Grant. The UU Social Action Committee is now seeking nominations for the 2017 award.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Potsdam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Undercover
|4 hr
|Be honest
|5
|Beware Kocsis boy scam
|19 hr
|weiner
|4
|Garrett Phillipsa s mother says complaint she f... (May '15)
|23 hr
|Guilt
|33
|Cheatin and lyin
|Thu
|Touched in the head
|10
|New Fast Food Restaurant in Potsdam
|Thu
|Local
|21
|Rob Ramsay is a FRAUD
|Apr 5
|lord fingerton
|8
|The Rockin Scamers
|Apr 5
|Lily
|6
Find what you want!
Search Potsdam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC