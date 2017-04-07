Unitarian Universalist Church seeks n...

Unitarian Universalist Church seeks nominations for Social Action Award

Each year, the Unitarian Universalist Church of Canton recognizes an individual who is making a difference in our community with an award established in memory of Rachel Somers Grant. The UU Social Action Committee is now seeking nominations for the 2017 award.

