U14 Icestorm, North Stars girls hockey tryouts set

The U14 Icestorm/North Stars girls hockey teams are holding combined tryouts for the 2017-18 season at SUNY Potsdam's Maxcy Hall Arena. Tryout sessions are slated for Tuesday, April 11, and Thursday, April 13, starting at 7:15 p.m. both nights.

