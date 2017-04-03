U14 Icestorm, North Stars girls hockey tryouts set
The U14 Icestorm/North Stars girls hockey teams are holding combined tryouts for the 2017-18 season at SUNY Potsdam's Maxcy Hall Arena. Tryout sessions are slated for Tuesday, April 11, and Thursday, April 13, starting at 7:15 p.m. both nights.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Potsdam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|who is th night manager at mcdonals
|2 hr
|Iknew
|8
|The rockin metthies (Mar '16)
|5 hr
|Get them out
|97
|Did ricos change hands ?
|14 hr
|Blake
|7
|The Rockin Scamers
|19 hr
|Lily
|2
|child touching
|Sun
|snake
|1
|North Lawrence man being extradited to St. Lawr...
|Mar 31
|Not funny at all
|6
|Main Street Clarkson
|Mar 30
|Local Yokel
|2
Find what you want!
Search Potsdam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC