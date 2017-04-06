U14 Icestorm, North Stars girls hocke...

U14 Icestorm, North Stars girls hockey tryouts set

The U14 Icestorm/North Stars girls hockey teams are holding combined tryouts for the 2017-18 season at SUNY Potsdam's Maxcy Hall Arena. Tryout sessions are slated for Tuesday and Thursday, starting at 7:15 both nights.

Potsdam, NY

