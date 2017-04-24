Two charged with possessing drugs, needles in Massena
She was arraigned by Massena Justice Patrick Serguson and remanded to the St. Lawrence County jail, Canton, in lieu of $500 bail or $1,000 bond, police said. a Danelle C. LaPage, 36, of Main Street, Massena was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, possession of a hypodermic instrument and second-degree criminal impersonation, all misdemeanors, at 6:34 p.m. Wednesday on Maple Street.
