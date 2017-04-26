Troopers seek assistance in search fo...

Troopers seek assistance in search for Potsdam larceny suspect

State Police are looking for assistance in their investigation into an April 4 larceny from Triple A Building Center in Potsdam. Troopers said that at around 1:30 p.m. at the store located at 6588 Route 56, an unidentified male stole two Stihl chainsaw chains, valued at $21.49 each, and a Dremel rotary tool kit, valued at $77.99.

