Three car collision slows traffic in Canton

At about 12:30 p.m., a 2009 Jeep Patriot operated by Cameron J. Carter, 21, collided with a 2003 Suzuki operated by Paine R. Morse, 21, of Hermon, when the vehicle stopped short at the intersection of Main Street and Harrison Street. Mr. Morse's vehicle then made contact with a 2006 Jeep Liberty being driven by Amanda McCord, 31, of Potsdam.

