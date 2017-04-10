Three car collision slows traffic in Canton
At about 12:30 p.m., a 2009 Jeep Patriot operated by Cameron J. Carter, 21, collided with a 2003 Suzuki operated by Paine R. Morse, 21, of Hermon, when the vehicle stopped short at the intersection of Main Street and Harrison Street. Mr. Morse's vehicle then made contact with a 2006 Jeep Liberty being driven by Amanda McCord, 31, of Potsdam.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Potsdam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Second Massena man sentenced to prison in Brash...
|14 min
|karen
|5
|heroin (Jun '14)
|4 hr
|Nicksafaggg
|5
|What went down at The Coach Friday night?
|6 hr
|Chicken plucker
|2
|Nolan Pernice
|7 hr
|Leelee
|5
|Cheatin and lyin
|11 hr
|Dumb ass
|12
|Undercover
|Sun
|Seth
|9
|Beware Kocsis boy scam
|Apr 6
|weiner
|4
Find what you want!
Search Potsdam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC