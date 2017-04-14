SUNY Potsdam softball swept by Cortland

SUNY Potsdam softball swept by Cortland

Friday Apr 14 Read more: Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal

Former Heuvelton standout Hannah Thornhill doubled and drove in a run in the second game as SUNY Cortland swept SUNY Potsdam 6-2 and 12-0 in a doubleheader Friday afternoon. Thornhill, a freshman, caught Andrea Flint's two-hit shutout in the second game as she struck out eight for the Red Dragons .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal.

