Students invited to enter art contest by April 28 deadline

All students in grades K-12 in St. Lawrence County are invited to “picture a healthy community” and enter to win a Kindle Fire. The contest deadline is Friday, April 28. This contest is open to any students living in St. Lawrence County; students in public, private, and home-schools are encouraged to participate.

