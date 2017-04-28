Student Art Opening features artwork ...

Student Art Opening features artwork from Little River Community School students

A Student Art opening at the Jernabi Coffeehouse, 11 Maple Street, in Potsdam, will feature works by high school students from the Little River Community School. Artworks will range from charcoal drawings to paintings and collage.

