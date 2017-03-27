Story from NorthCountryNow.com

The Potsdam Police Department are warning residents, especially business owners that there have been a significant number of reports of subjects contacting local business owners in a fraud scheme. In each instance it was reported that the subject, under the guise of being a technician with National Grid, states the electric service to the business is set for a shut-off within the hour if a payment is not received.

