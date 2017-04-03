Story from NorthCountryNow.com
Potsdam Sensors LLC has been awarded $225,000 from the National Science Foundation Small Business Technology Transfer grant for research and development work on advanced sensors for indoor and outdoor air quality monitoring. PSL will use novel electrical-mobility techniques and low-current sensing circuits developed at Clarkson University to build low-cost sensors for large-scale networked air quality monitoring.
