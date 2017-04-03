Story from NorthCountryNow.com

Attending the TERRA Regional Science Fair from Potsdam middle school were, from left, Moria Abraham, Grace Austin, Lydia Austin, Alexander Baxter, Luke Brosell, Jackson Canedy, Julianna Collins, Emily Cook, Katelyn Davis, Finnegan Dean, Saanvi Dhaniyala, Silas Green, Mallory Greene, Collin Haggett, Martin Heintzelman, Ansen Herrick, Ashwin Hillenbrand, Ella Hinckley, Bryan Jones, Sina Lufkin, Amara McGowan, Yacob Melman, Nikolai Melnikov, Derek Morrill, Claire Murphy, Carys Murray, Hala Obeid, Dhir Patel, Benjamin Rumble, Cade Saiff, Maddie Wheeler and Katherine Yu. POTSDAM -- A. A. Kingston Middle School sent 32 seventh graders to the TERRA Regional Science Fair at SUNY Potsdam recently.

