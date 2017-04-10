Stinsons to perform with Orchestra of Northern New York
Some of Mozart's most beautiful arias will be sung by Jonathan Stinson, baritone, and Samantha Stinson, soprano, when the Orchestra of Northern New York performs its spring concert. Mostly Mozart will be presented for two performances only: 7:30 p.m., April 22 at Hosmer Hall, SUNY Potsdam and 3 p.m., Sunday, April 23 at First Presbyterian Church, Watertown.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal.
Add your comments below
Potsdam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Becca at stewarts
|8 hr
|Yeassss
|5
|heroin (Jun '14)
|19 hr
|turn them in
|8
|whos that short cute girl with the huge tits? (Sep '12)
|Tue
|Yes
|21
|The rockin metthies (Mar '16)
|Mon
|Tonya
|98
|Cheatin and lyin
|Mon
|Dumb ass
|12
|Undercover
|Apr 9
|Seth
|9
|Beware Kocsis boy scam
|Apr 6
|weiner
|4
Find what you want!
Search Potsdam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC