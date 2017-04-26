Stewarta s Holiday Match benefits Potsdam Holiday Fund
The Potsdam Holiday Fund Inc. received a $1,000 donation from Stewart's Shops through the company's Holiday Match program, which benefits children's organizations directly within the communities where Stewart's Shops are located. All of the funds collected from Stewart's customers, as well as the amount Stewart's matches, stay in the communities that contributed to the program.
