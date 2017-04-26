Stewarta s Holiday Match benefits Pot...

Stewarta s Holiday Match benefits Potsdam Holiday Fund

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal

The Potsdam Holiday Fund Inc. received a $1,000 donation from Stewart's Shops through the company's Holiday Match program, which benefits children's organizations directly within the communities where Stewart's Shops are located. All of the funds collected from Stewart's customers, as well as the amount Stewart's matches, stay in the communities that contributed to the program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Potsdam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sexual relations with a minor 5 hr WhereRgoodpeople 5
who is th night manager at mcdonals 17 hr happy customer 10
tax assessments in potsdam and surrounding areas (Jun '13) 22 hr Question 12
Does anyone know (Mar '09) Tue Crystal 5
Fun Tue notlying 8
News North Lawrence man being extradited to St. Lawr... Apr 24 true 9
whos that short cute girl with the huge tits? (Sep '12) Apr 22 Coltongrad 24
See all Potsdam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Potsdam Forum Now

Potsdam Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Potsdam Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Potsdam, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,412 • Total comments across all topics: 280,588,971

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC