St. Lawrence Central student named Potsdam Rotary Club student of the month for March 2017 at BOCES

Levi White was recently chosen as the Potsdam Rotary Club student of the month for March 2017 at the Seaway Career and Technical Education Center. As a student in the two year building trades program, he has been involved in blueprint reading, power tool operation, interior trim/millwork, rough framing, roofing, siding, drywall install and finish, cabinet installation, residential wiring, plumbing, interior/exterior finish and site layout.

