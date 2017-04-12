Renowned pianist performing solo conc...

Renowned pianist performing solo concert at SUNY Potsdam

SUNY Potsdam will be hosting internationally renowned pianist and pedagogue Yong Hi Moon for a special performance on April 17 at 7:30 p.m. in the Sara M. Snell Music Theater. Moon will be playing Beethoven's “Diabelli Variations,” considered one of Beethoven's most difficult compositions.

